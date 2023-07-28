Home Nation

India, Japan review ties in critical areas

"Our talks covered enhancing political, defence and security, economic and commercial, connectivity, critical technology and people-to-people domains," said Jaishankar. 

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. (Photo | PTI)

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India’s External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar held the 15th India-Japan Foreign Ministers’ Strategic Dialogue with his Japanese counterpart Yoshimasa Hayashi in Delhi on Thursday. The meeting provided an opportunity to review the progress made in the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership.

“Our talks covered enhancing political, defence and security, economic and commercial, connectivity, critical technology and people-to-people domains,” said Jaishankar. “We share our perspectives on G20 and Indo-Pacific, and also on QUAD, EAS and UN. We also exchanged views on counter-terrorism and non-proliferation,” Jaishankar added. The ministers emphasized the importance of achieving the target of JPY 5 trillion Japanese investment in India in the period 2022-27, MEA said.

