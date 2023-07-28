Inland Waterways Authority to make transportation seamless, says Yogi

Namita Bajpai By

LUCKNOW: Presiding over a high-level meeting over the expansion of inland waterways in Uttar Pradesh, which is gifted with numerous perennial rivers systems, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed the authorities concerned to proceed with the formation of UP Inland Waterways Authority, here on Thursday.

Currently, the Ganga-Bhagirathi-Hooghly River system between Haldia (Sagar) and Prayagraj of 1,620-km is operational and it is known as National Waterway-1. India has about 14,500 km of navigable waterways comprising of rivers, canals, backwaters, creeks. About 55 million tons of cargo is being transported through inland waterways in the country.

Claiming that the expansion of waterway transport system was witnessing rapid expansion, Yogi said that there was immense potential in the state for both passenger and cargo transportation through inland waterways as UP was the land of perennial river systems with most of the rivers remaining full of water all year.

“The state has had a rich tradition of water transportation. There was a time when the Princess of Ayodhya travelled through waterways to South Korea. However, in due course of time, the sector was neglected,” said the Chief Minister.

In order to take the transportation and cargo movement through inland waterways to the next level, the state needed a Centre-like body – Uttar Pradesh Inland Waterways Authority (UPIWA) — in the state. “However, the formation of UPIWA should be planned by studying the functioning of the National Waterway Authority and similar systems in other states and presenting relevant proposals,” said the Chief Minister.

Elaborating on the functioning and structure of the UPIWA, CM Yogi said it would be a nodal authority coordinating with the national Inland Waterways Authority. “It will regulate all activities related to inland waterway transport and tourism.

Additionally, the authority will ensure compliance of environmental and safety laws related to water transportation, as well as take responsibility for conducting hydrographic surveys and inspections for the development and better utilization of waterways,” said CM Yogi while issuing directives to the officials. CM said that the Transport Commissioner of the state would be designated as the CEO.

