Kolkata Diary: Observatory Hill to be declared heritage site

By Pranab Mondal
The demand to declare Observatory Hill, the green patch around Chowrasta and Mall Road in Darjeeling — a popular holiday destination for tourists from Kolkata — as a biodiversity heritage site is gaining ground. Sources said that an open meeting among various stake-holders was held to discuss the water and environment situation in urban Darjeeling and the threats that the town is facing owing to unplanned urbanisation, destruction of natural resources and the failure to recognise this. Once an area is declared a biodiversity heritage site, a committee is formed with the local administration, academics and NGO.

Jadavpur Univ to meet over BTech evening class
Jadavpur University has convened a meeting to decide whether it would continue with its evening BTech programmes in three disciplines—civil, electrical and mechanical engineering — from the 2023-24 academic year, as the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has stopped recognising these programmes. The AICTE now only recognises a programme that is of a four-year duration. JU’s evening BTech courses are five-year programmes. The AICTE’s handbook also says they recognise only programmes that are run during the day. 

School, 5 clubs to be shifted for metro work
Five clubs and a riding school in Kolkata’s Maidan area, some of which are of more than 100 years old, have to be shifted to make way for the construction of the underground Joka-Esplanade Metro corridor, said railway officials. The five clubs are Calcutta Police Club, Kalighat Club, Rajasthan Club, Calcutta Kennels Club and Kidderpore Sporting Club. The Calcutta Mounted Police Paddock and Riding School, which falls in the construction area, has to be shifted too. The Rail Vikas Nigam Limited has requested the clubs to vacate the sites so that works can start within a month, said the official. 

