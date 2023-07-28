Home Nation

Manipur: Two security personnel injured in gunfight with militants

Members of Christian communities protest against the violence prevailing in Manipur near Tank Bund Road in Hyderabad. (Photo | Sri Loganathan Velmurugan, EPS)

By PTI

IMPHAL: Two security personnel, including an Army jawan, were injured in a gun-battle with militants in Manipur's Bishnupur district, police said.

The gunfight broke out in Phoubakchao Ikhai area, around 50 km from the state capital Imphal, on Thursday morning and continued for around 15 hours till late at night, when the insurgents fled the area.

At least one house in nearby Tera Khongsangbi was set on fire during the shootout. The injured Manipur Police commando has been identified as 40-year-old Nameirakpam Ibomcha.

He has sustained splinter injuries on his right leg and right ear in a mortar blast, a police officer said.

The Army jawan belongs to Kumaon Regiment but is yet to be identified, he said.

"Drone flown over the area captured footage of the militants carrying some of their comrades. But it is not yet clear whether those insurgents were injured or killed in action," he said.

Ethnic violence between the Kuki and Meitei communities broke out in Manipur nearly three months ago, killing over 160 people since then, and injuring hundreds.

The violence erupted on May 3 after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley, while tribals, which include Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mainly in the hill districts.

