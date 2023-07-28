Maruti and Metro: Japan has contributed to many revolutions in India, says Jaishankar

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Japan has contributed to many revolutions in India, said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday during the India Japan Forum which was also attended by his Japanese counterpart Yoshimasa Hayashi. The Maruti and Metro had an enormous ripple impact, while the high-speed rail and emerging and critical technology will present many possibilities, he added.

Meanwhile, Japan is hoping that India would extend support in providing a stable business environment to boost cooperation.

"Japanese Prime Minister Kishida set the 5-trillion-yen target of public and private investment and financing from Japan to India in the next five years from 2022. At the same time, we will work together with the Indian government to effectively address the difficulties that Japanese companies face in the Indian market," said FM Hayashi, who came to India for the second time in six months. He had come in March to attend the Quad Foreign Ministers meet in Delhi.

Japan would like to see a more predictable, transparent business environment in India – which includes tax issues.

"There are infrastructural challenges too. The Japanese Chamber of Commerce in India has been raising these issues and is also looking at a way to address them," said Yukiko Okano, Deputy Press Secretary of Japan.

Last month, Japan revised its Development Cooperation Charter, which is their basic document on development cooperation. The new Charter would enable Japan to better address development challenges including food and energy, climate change and digital transformation.

"Under this revised Charter, we will continue to undertake efforts to build quality infrastructure in India including the high-speed rail and urban transportation," Hayashi added.

Meanwhile, the discussions between the two ministers covered wide-ranging issues from the G20 to the Indo-Pacific, Ukraine, China and partnerships in defence.

Dr Jaishankar said that India and Japan can also work together in critical technologies and semiconductors as Japan has a powerful impact on manufacturing in India.

Ukraine and the impact of the conflict on the world was discussed too.

"At a time when there are many pressing challenges including Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, Japan and India fully share the necessity to lead the world towards cooperation, rather than division and confrontation.The free and open international order based on the rule of law is the key to realizing such a world.To elaborate on this concept, “free” means each country is free to make decisions based on its own sovereignty. The rule of law is essential for countries to enjoy such freedom. “Open” means respect for principles including inclusiveness, openness and diversity," said Hayashi.

The two ministers spoke about enhancing trade and defence ties with a focus on the Indo-Pacific and North East.

"In coordination with India, Japan intends to materialize such a concept by realizing a “Free and Open Indo-Pacific” or FOIP. In March this year, Prime Minister Kishida announced Japan’s new plan for FOIP here in New Delhi. This fact itself is a reflection of the critical importance Japan places on India, as your nation is an indispensable partner in achieving FOIP," FM Hayashi added.

Earlier, in April this year, Bangladesh’s PM Hasina had visited Japan and was in consonance with PM Kishida to plan an industrial value chain, which would improve the connectivity of the entire Bay of Bengal region under the Bay of Bengal Industrial Growth Belt (BIG-B) which would include the development of North Eastern India.

"Japan has extended support for the development of the region including through the Japan-India Act East Forum. Going forward, Japan will continue to contribute to the development of the North Eastern region of India, by promoting such projects as “the North East Road Network Connectivity Improvement Project” to enhance the connectivity in the region," said Hayashi.

Meanwhile, both countries are cooperating in all areas to expand the 'Special Strategic and Global Partnership'.

"High-level exchanges have acted as the driving force to push forward our security and defense cooperation. We have conducted defense exercises on land, at sea, and in the air, including the first ever joint fighter exercise in January. The agreement between the Government of Japan and the Government of India concerning reciprocal provision of supplies and services between the Self-Defense Forces of Japan and the Indian Armed Forces is being utilized for these exercises. We see progress on cooperative initiatives in new realms including cyber and space, where discussions at the working level are being carried out. Discussions toward the realization of substantial cooperation in the areas of defense equipment and technology are also underway," Hayashi added.

