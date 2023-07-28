Home Nation

Modi attacks Congress in Rajasthan, says red diary will seal its fate 

Gudha claimed it contained the details of the alleged irregular financial transactions of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

Published: 28th July 2023 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2023 08:07 AM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Rajasthan Governor and Union Ministers during the inauguration and foundation stone laying ceremony of various development projects, in Sikar on July 27, 2023. (PTI)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday attacked the ruling Congress government in Rajasthan, saying its ‘red diary’ will seal its fate in the upcoming elections. Modi was referring to the diary produced in the Assembly by Congress leader Rajendra Gudha, a day after he was sacked as a minister for criticising his own government’s record on law and order.

Gudha claimed it contained the details of the alleged irregular financial transactions of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. “The red diary contains all the black deeds of the Congress and will prove to be the undoing of the Gehlot government in the upcoming elections,” Modi charged.  

He also hit out at the state government over the recent question papers leaks, alleging members of the ruling party were running a paper leak industry. He said the Congress government in the state needs to be removed as it is “crushing the dreams of the youth”.

Playing the Hindutva card, Modi claimed that crimes against Hindus have increased in the state under Gehlot. Modi also took a dig at the  Opposition unity alliance saying its new acronym, INDIA, was a trick to conceal the misdeeds of the erstwhile UPA.

“Today’s slogan is Corruption quit India, appeasement quit India, terrorism quit India, and dynasty quit India,” Modi said recalling the Quit India slogan by Mahatma Gandhi. Gehlot hit back at Modi’s attacks, saying, “The PM can see an imaginary red diary, but not see the rising prices of red tomatoes at Rs 150 and red cylinders at Rs 1,150.”

Centres for farmers
The Prime Minister dedicated the 1.25 lakh PM Kisan Samriddhi Kendras to the nation and described them as one-stop centres for farmers that would pave the way for their prosperity.

Narendra Modi Congress BJP Rajendra Gudha red diary

