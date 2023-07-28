Opposition MPs plan Manipur visit on July 28-29, may meet Governor

Preetha Nair By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Stepping up pressure on the government, the opposition alliance INDIA has decided to send over a 20-member delegation of MPs to Manipur over the weekend to assess the situation in the state. The team is likely to meet the Manipur Governor during the visit.

Sources said the delegation will visit the violence-hit state on July 28 and 29 to take stock of the situation. All parties have been asked to send one representative each, said Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) MP NK Premachandran who will be a part of the delegation which will travel to Manipur.

“Some leaders have already visited the state. We are planning to visit the violence-hit areas and relief camps. We are also planning to meet the Governor,” said Premachandran. CPM Rajya Sabha MP AA Rahim will also be a part of the team. Speaking to this newspaper, Rahim said, “We are visiting Manipur to see the real picture. The Modi government does not want the truth to come out. That is why they are not allowing a discussion in Parliament,” said Rahim.

The decision to send a delegation to Manipur came a day after the Opposition parties moved a no-trust motion against the Modi government in the Lok Sabha. The opposition parties have been demanding a comprehensive statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Manipur issue followed by a detailed discussion on the issue.

With the government unwilling to concede the demands, the no-confidence motion was moved as a last resort to make the PM speak on the issue, according to Opposition leaders. Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi will be a part of the delegation, said sources.

The Opposition leaders have been seeking to visit the violence-hit state for some time but were denied permission in view of the situation there. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had visited a few places in Manipur earlier. More than 100 people have lost their lives since the ethnic clashes broke out in the northeastern state on May 3.

The Central government is trying to find ways to prevent violence by communicating with Kuki and Meitei groups. On Wednesday, a representative of the Centre reportedly held talks with the leaders of Kuki militant groups.

