PM slams Opposition, says don’t play ‘politics’ on inflation

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hit out at the “politics of inflation” by the Opposition, saying “had the previous government been in power today, milk would have cost Rs 300 per litre and dal (pulses) at Rs 500 per kg.”

The Prime Minister is on a two-day tour of Gujarat. On Thursday, he inaugurated an international airport near Rajkot in Gujarat. It is the first greenfield airport in the state built at a cost of Rs 1,405 crore, officials said. Addressing a gathering in Rajkot, Modi attacked Opposition parties without naming them. “When middle-class people get something cheaper, they complain that farmers are not getting a fair price for their produce. When farmers receive higher prices for their produce, they claim that inflation is rising. These are the dual policies that comprise their politics,” said the PM.

“However, their track record on the subject of inflation is equally noteworthy. When they were in charge at the Centre, they raised the inflation rate to 10 per cent. If our government had not kept the inflation under control, it would have exploded. If the previous government had been in power today, milk would have cost `300 per litre, and dal would have cost `500 a kg,” the PM said.

The Prime Minister also slammed the Opposition christening itself as INDIA, saying that “faces, sins, and habits are the same, only the name is changed.” “Today, as the country progresses, it is reasonable for some people to be dissatisfied. The folks who kept the people of the country thirsty all the time, the people who have nothing to do with the people’s needs and ambitions, are annoyed to see the people’s dreams are being realised,” he said.

“So you see these days that such corrupt and dynastic people have changed the name of their jamaat (community). Their features are the same, their sins are also old, and their ways are also the same, but the name of their jamaat has changed,” he added. Modi also offered condolences to the relatives of those who died following Cyclone Biparjoy.

