AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar booked for ‘communal’ remark on TV

In his complaint to the police, Poonawala alleged that Kakkar called him “Mujahideen”, abused his faith and made “extremely communally-loaded” remarks during a TV debate.

By Express News Service

NOIDA:  An FIR has been lodged against Aam Aadmi Party chief spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar on the complaint of BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala, who accused her of making communal remarks during a debate on a TV channel, police said on Friday.

In his complaint to the police, Poonawala alleged that Kakkar called him “Mujahideen”, abused his faith and made “extremely communally-loaded” remarks during a TV debate on a private channel on July 25.
“In the past too, she has made such comments on-air and off-air against my faith Islam and against Muslims in general. Such comments only reflect the poisonous and hate-filled mindset of the Aam Aadmi Party towards Muslims,” 

Poonawala alleged in his complaint filed on Thursday, according to the police. Responding to the allegations, Kakkar wondered if “Mujahideen” or “Shehzad” meant “terrorist” and hit back at Poonawala for referring to a chief minister as “Jihadi.”     

“Does ‘Shehzad’ mean terrorist? Does ‘Mujahideen’ mean terrorist? Is the complainant allowed to refer to a CM as ‘Jihadi’ on national media? Is it okay to refer to a political opponent as ‘Shishu’?” Kakkar tweeted in response to a post by Poonawala on Twitter.

