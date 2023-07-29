Home Nation

BJP to contest Rajasthan polls on PM’s face, unlikely to bank on state leaders

Some sources said that the party is grooming a Union minister for Rajasthan on the basis of his “neutral and higher performance track record in his ministry.

Published: 29th July 2023 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2023 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

PM Modi11

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:   In its quest to wrest power from the Congress in Rajasthan, the BJP is set to go to the polls without projecting a chief ministerial face, party sources said. The party may apply collective efforts to get back to power with all probable faces for the CM’s post working together to wrest power in a mission mode.

A top BJP leader on Friday said that the assembly elections in Rajasthan would be fought and won working with the widely accepted Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the poll mascot of the party. “We will decide after winning the election as to who will helm the government in the state which is reeling under acute lawlessness,” said a senior party functionary in an informal chat with the media.

Party chief JP Nadda is scheduled to go to Rajasthan on Saturday to activate the election machinery with a well-crafted strategy. Nadda will interact with the party’s core group and share tips as to how to oust Congress from power working with the USP of PM Modi’s performance over the last nine years.

“We don’t take any election in a very casual way. We work and that’s why we win. The strategy varies depending on the electoral situation in a state. The BJP keeps updating its electoral manoeuvring taking lessons from every election it goes through across the country,” said a senior leader, adding that MP and Rajasthan are first to be won by the party.

He said the BJP is well prepared and in a stronger position to face a tough contest between the ruling Congress and an upbeat BJP in Rajasthan. When asked if Vasundhara Raje or Gajendra Shekhawat would emerge as the party’s chief ministerial face, the BJP leader said: “We have to win first and then decide who will lead the state to development.”

Some sources said that the party is grooming a Union minister for Rajasthan on the basis of his “neutral and higher performance track record in his ministry. After winning the polls, the BJP may parachute new faces from the Union cabinet. “The hint is that the most probable face is heading one of the important miniseries and maintains a record of being a good performer. He belongs to Rajasthan”, said a party source.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajasthan Congress BJP Narendra Modi
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp