BJP to contest Rajasthan polls on PM’s face, unlikely to bank on state leaders

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In its quest to wrest power from the Congress in Rajasthan, the BJP is set to go to the polls without projecting a chief ministerial face, party sources said. The party may apply collective efforts to get back to power with all probable faces for the CM’s post working together to wrest power in a mission mode.

A top BJP leader on Friday said that the assembly elections in Rajasthan would be fought and won working with the widely accepted Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the poll mascot of the party. “We will decide after winning the election as to who will helm the government in the state which is reeling under acute lawlessness,” said a senior party functionary in an informal chat with the media.

Party chief JP Nadda is scheduled to go to Rajasthan on Saturday to activate the election machinery with a well-crafted strategy. Nadda will interact with the party’s core group and share tips as to how to oust Congress from power working with the USP of PM Modi’s performance over the last nine years.

“We don’t take any election in a very casual way. We work and that’s why we win. The strategy varies depending on the electoral situation in a state. The BJP keeps updating its electoral manoeuvring taking lessons from every election it goes through across the country,” said a senior leader, adding that MP and Rajasthan are first to be won by the party.

He said the BJP is well prepared and in a stronger position to face a tough contest between the ruling Congress and an upbeat BJP in Rajasthan. When asked if Vasundhara Raje or Gajendra Shekhawat would emerge as the party’s chief ministerial face, the BJP leader said: “We have to win first and then decide who will lead the state to development.”

Some sources said that the party is grooming a Union minister for Rajasthan on the basis of his “neutral and higher performance track record in his ministry. After winning the polls, the BJP may parachute new faces from the Union cabinet. “The hint is that the most probable face is heading one of the important miniseries and maintains a record of being a good performer. He belongs to Rajasthan”, said a party source.

