Centre misleading Supreme Court on Manipur, says Gaurav Gogoi

Preetha Nair By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A day after the Centre informed the Supreme Court that CBI will take over the probe into the Manipur viral video case, Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi demanded that the apex court set up a fact-finding commission to probe huge lapses in the law and order in the state. Gogoi is part of the delegation of 21 MPs of the Opposition alliance INDIA, which is on a two-day visit to Manipur.

Speaking to this newspaper, the Congress deputy leader of the Lok Sabha said that the delegation will visit all communities in Manipur. “Violence is still going on in the state. People are still dying and the situation is still volatile. We hope to meet people in the relief camps and will meet everyone who is affected,” he said.

Gogoi said that the government is misleading the court and the public about the situation in the violence-hit state. The Centre has requested the court to direct that the trial be conducted outside Manipur. “There has been a complete breakdown in the law and order situation in the state. How is it that so many police stations were looted and people got access to arms and ammunition? Several women were assaulted. There should be an independent, neutral judicial inquiry into this ghastly episode,” he said.

Gogoi on Wednesday moved a no-trust motion against the Modi government in Lok Sabha. “Though the PM speaks about the dignity of women, he has not met any victims of violence in Manipur. He is shedding crocodile tears,” he said. The Centre has been trying to divert attention from its failure to mitigate the situation in the state, Gogoi added.

NEW DELHI: A day after the Centre informed the Supreme Court that CBI will take over the probe into the Manipur viral video case, Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi demanded that the apex court set up a fact-finding commission to probe huge lapses in the law and order in the state. Gogoi is part of the delegation of 21 MPs of the Opposition alliance INDIA, which is on a two-day visit to Manipur. Speaking to this newspaper, the Congress deputy leader of the Lok Sabha said that the delegation will visit all communities in Manipur. “Violence is still going on in the state. People are still dying and the situation is still volatile. We hope to meet people in the relief camps and will meet everyone who is affected,” he said. Gogoi said that the government is misleading the court and the public about the situation in the violence-hit state. The Centre has requested the court to direct that the trial be conducted outside Manipur. “There has been a complete breakdown in the law and order situation in the state. How is it that so many police stations were looted and people got access to arms and ammunition? Several women were assaulted. There should be an independent, neutral judicial inquiry into this ghastly episode,” he said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Gogoi on Wednesday moved a no-trust motion against the Modi government in Lok Sabha. “Though the PM speaks about the dignity of women, he has not met any victims of violence in Manipur. He is shedding crocodile tears,” he said. The Centre has been trying to divert attention from its failure to mitigate the situation in the state, Gogoi added.