Congress revokes suspension of three Jharkhand MLAs in conspiracy case

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: Nearly a year after the Congress had suspended three Jharkhand Congress MLAs, for allegedly hatching a conspiracy to topple the JMM-led alliance government, the party on Friday went back on the order against the trio.

Jharkhand Congress President Rajesh Thakur announced the revoking of their suspension in the state Assembly. Former legislators Irfan Ansari, Rajesh Kachhap and Naman Bixal Kongari were arrested while they were travelling in their vehicle with 50 lahks in cash in Kolkata’s Howrah.

The MLAs were arrested by the West Bengal police on July 30 last year. A day later, on July 31, the AICC issued suspension orders against the three. Since then, Jamtara MLA Irfan Ansari, Khijri legislator Rajesh Kachchap and Kolebira MLA Naman Bixal were under suspension and left no stone unturned for the withdrawal of the suspension orders.

Bermo MLA Kumar Jaimangal had also lodged an FIR against the trio for making attempts to topple the Hemant Soren-led government. Jaimangal, in his FIR, also alleged that he was also offered gratification along with a definite ministerial berth to topple the present alliance government of JMM, Congress and RJD.

RANCHI: Nearly a year after the Congress had suspended three Jharkhand Congress MLAs, for allegedly hatching a conspiracy to topple the JMM-led alliance government, the party on Friday went back on the order against the trio. Jharkhand Congress President Rajesh Thakur announced the revoking of their suspension in the state Assembly. Former legislators Irfan Ansari, Rajesh Kachhap and Naman Bixal Kongari were arrested while they were travelling in their vehicle with 50 lahks in cash in Kolkata’s Howrah. The MLAs were arrested by the West Bengal police on July 30 last year. A day later, on July 31, the AICC issued suspension orders against the three. Since then, Jamtara MLA Irfan Ansari, Khijri legislator Rajesh Kachchap and Kolebira MLA Naman Bixal were under suspension and left no stone unturned for the withdrawal of the suspension orders.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Bermo MLA Kumar Jaimangal had also lodged an FIR against the trio for making attempts to topple the Hemant Soren-led government. Jaimangal, in his FIR, also alleged that he was also offered gratification along with a definite ministerial berth to topple the present alliance government of JMM, Congress and RJD.