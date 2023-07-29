Countdown for the launch of Singapore's earth observation satellite commences 

Home Nation

The mission will demonstrate the capabilities of the PSLV rocket and the latest technologies from both countries. It will also be the first time that India has launched a satellite for Singapore.

SRIHARIKOTA: The countdown for the launch of an earth observation satellite along with six co-passenger satellites to serve Singapore customers, onboard a PSLV rocket commenced here on Saturday, ISRO said.

After the much-awaited launch of Chandrayaan-3 this month, the Bengaluru-headquartered space agency is set for the launch of PSLV-C56 to place Singapore's DS-SAR, a Radar Imaging Earth Observation Satellite, along with six co-passenger satellites on July 30.

The 44.4 metre tall Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV), ISRO's trusted workhorse, is scheduled for a lift off at 6.30 am from the first launch pad at this spaceport situated about 135 km from Chennai.

PSLV-C56 is a dedicated mission of NewSpace India Ltd, which is the commercial arm of ISRO.

Sunday's mission follows the PSLV-C55/TeLEOS-2 mission, which was successfully launched in April to cater to customers in Singapore by the Indian space agency.

"PSLV-C56/DS-SAR Mission: The countdown leading to the launch on July 30, 2023, at 06.30 hrs has commenced," ISRO said in an update today.

The 360 kg DS-SAR satellite is developed under a partnership between DSTA (representing the Government of Singapore) and ST Engineering, Singapore.

On deployment, the satellite would be used to support the satellite imagery requirements of various agencies within the Government of Singapore.

ISRO said PSLV would be on its 58th flight and the 17th vehicle with Core Alone Configuration.

A Core Alone version of the rocket, according to the space agency, the vehicle would not use solid strap-on motors on its sides in the first stage as compared to other variants like PSLV-XL, QL, and DL which use six, four or two boosters, respectively.

PSLV has earned its title 'as the workhorse of ISRO' through consistently delivering various satellites into low earth orbits, ISRO said.

Tomorrow's mission would also witness the rocket placing the satellites into a low earth orbit.

DS-SAR will carry a Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) payload developed by Israel Aerospace Industries.

This allows the satellite to provide all-weather day and night coverage and is capable of imaging at 1 metre resolution.

The co-passengers are VELOX-AM, a 23 kg technology demonstration microsatellite, ARCADE Atmospheric Coupling and Dynamics Explorer (ARCADE), an experimental satellite SCOOB-II, a 3U nanosatellite flying a technology demonstrator payload NuLIoN by NuSpace, an advanced 3U nanosatellite enabling seamless IoT connectivity in both urban & remote locations.

Galassia-2, a 3U nanosatellite that will be orbiting at low earth orbit.

ORB-12 STRIDER, satellite is developed under an International collaboration, ISRO said.

