Dehradun Diary: Worrying news for dog lovers in colonies

Narendra Sethi By

Express News Service

Worrying news for dog lovers in colonies

Keeping a pet dog in the house will not be as easy as before for city residents. Under the new rules of the Dehradun Municipal Corporation, pet canines may be kept only after obtaining a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from your immediate neighbours. As per the new guidelines, pet owners will be necessitated to obtain the NOC at the time of renewing the animal’s registration, the failure of which will attract a penalty while the papers will not be extended. Despite the city being home to over 4,000 pet canines, only 37 dog owners have registered their pets with the Municipal Corporation.

Exiled Baloch PM offers prayers in Haridwar

Balochistan’s Prime Minister in exile Dr Naela Qadri (in white) prayed for the independence of the region along the holy Ganga at Chaudhary Charan Singh VIP Ghat in Haridwar on Friday. Special prayers were offered amid a ‘havan’ for the fulfilment of the demand for freedom for Balochistan from Pakistan. An emotional Qadri said, “There are girls being killed with drilling machines. Pakistan has opened rape factories there (in Balochistan).” Coming down heavily on the state of affairs in Pakistan, Qadri said that China has been openly supporting its terror and nuclear ambitions.

Kailash-Mansarovar Yatra to get new route

The state tourism authorities have started preparations to take tourists from Lipulekh to Kailash Mountain. From here, tourists will be able to catch sight of Mount Kailash – situated 50 km away – from a height of 17,500 feet. A 1.8-km-long walkway will also be developed by road to reach this place. A new route for the Kailash-Mansarovar Yatra will also be developed, said Pithoragarh tourism development officer Kirti Chandra Arya, adding that preparations are being made to take tourists and devotees from the Indian territory to Mount Kailash. The Kailash-Mansarovar Yatra has been closed since tensions between India and China flared up.

Narendra Sethi

Our correspondent in Uttarakhand

narendrasethi@ newindianexpress.com

Worrying news for dog lovers in colonies Keeping a pet dog in the house will not be as easy as before for city residents. Under the new rules of the Dehradun Municipal Corporation, pet canines may be kept only after obtaining a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from your immediate neighbours. As per the new guidelines, pet owners will be necessitated to obtain the NOC at the time of renewing the animal’s registration, the failure of which will attract a penalty while the papers will not be extended. Despite the city being home to over 4,000 pet canines, only 37 dog owners have registered their pets with the Municipal Corporation. Exiled Baloch PM offers prayers in Haridwar Balochistan’s Prime Minister in exile Dr Naela Qadri (in white) prayed for the independence of the region along the holy Ganga at Chaudhary Charan Singh VIP Ghat in Haridwar on Friday. Special prayers were offered amid a ‘havan’ for the fulfilment of the demand for freedom for Balochistan from Pakistan. An emotional Qadri said, “There are girls being killed with drilling machines. Pakistan has opened rape factories there (in Balochistan).” Coming down heavily on the state of affairs in Pakistan, Qadri said that China has been openly supporting its terror and nuclear ambitions. Kailash-Mansarovar Yatra to get new route The state tourism authorities have started preparations to take tourists from Lipulekh to Kailash Mountain. From here, tourists will be able to catch sight of Mount Kailash – situated 50 km away – from a height of 17,500 feet. A 1.8-km-long walkway will also be developed by road to reach this place. A new route for the Kailash-Mansarovar Yatra will also be developed, said Pithoragarh tourism development officer Kirti Chandra Arya, adding that preparations are being made to take tourists and devotees from the Indian territory to Mount Kailash. The Kailash-Mansarovar Yatra has been closed since tensions between India and China flared up.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Narendra Sethi Our correspondent in Uttarakhand narendrasethi@ newindianexpress.com