Digital Registers: UP primary school teachers to adopt smart working style

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Besides making the students of primary classes tech-savvy through smart classes, Uttar Pradesh government is all set to make primary school teachers adopt a smart working style through a new module named ‘Digital Registers’ on the state’s Prerna portal.

Based on this module, which was created by the State Project Office, Samagra Shiksha, teachers will receive training on how to use digital registers. The training will equip the teachers with the ability to update their daily tasks related to the school digitally. They will get rid of the tedious manual filling of the registers as they would be able to wind up their day’s responsibilities through mobile phones.

According to official sources, Dr Pawan Kumar, Director of the State Educational Research and Training Council, has issued a letter to the Deputy Director of Education and Principal of the District Education and Training Institute of all districts regarding the digitisation of school registers and training of teachers on the basis of time and motion study.

According to this, all the registers in schools will be preserved as archives at the school level before the effective implementation of digital registers. Once the digital registers become effective, they would be reviewed by Block Education Officers, District Basic Education Officers, Chief Development Officers, District Magistrates, and state-level officials through the Prerna app.

The details entered in the digital registers in the new Prerna portal module will be considered certified.

“The intent to introduce digital registers is to save the time teachers spend in managing manual registers throughout the day. After digitisation, the teachers would get more time to spend with the students and impart quality education,” said a senior official of the UP education department. The state government has directed the authorities to digitise 12 registers, and later, online real-time updates will also be implemented.

Registers that will be digitised include the attendance register, entry register, class-wise student attendance register, mid-day meal register, integrated free material distribution register and stock register. Additionally, registers for income and expenditure, issuing checks, conducting meetings, inspections, correspondence, counting children, libraries and sports will be digitised.

LUCKNOW: Besides making the students of primary classes tech-savvy through smart classes, Uttar Pradesh government is all set to make primary school teachers adopt a smart working style through a new module named ‘Digital Registers’ on the state’s Prerna portal. Based on this module, which was created by the State Project Office, Samagra Shiksha, teachers will receive training on how to use digital registers. The training will equip the teachers with the ability to update their daily tasks related to the school digitally. They will get rid of the tedious manual filling of the registers as they would be able to wind up their day’s responsibilities through mobile phones. According to official sources, Dr Pawan Kumar, Director of the State Educational Research and Training Council, has issued a letter to the Deputy Director of Education and Principal of the District Education and Training Institute of all districts regarding the digitisation of school registers and training of teachers on the basis of time and motion study.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); According to this, all the registers in schools will be preserved as archives at the school level before the effective implementation of digital registers. Once the digital registers become effective, they would be reviewed by Block Education Officers, District Basic Education Officers, Chief Development Officers, District Magistrates, and state-level officials through the Prerna app. The details entered in the digital registers in the new Prerna portal module will be considered certified. “The intent to introduce digital registers is to save the time teachers spend in managing manual registers throughout the day. After digitisation, the teachers would get more time to spend with the students and impart quality education,” said a senior official of the UP education department. The state government has directed the authorities to digitise 12 registers, and later, online real-time updates will also be implemented. Registers that will be digitised include the attendance register, entry register, class-wise student attendance register, mid-day meal register, integrated free material distribution register and stock register. Additionally, registers for income and expenditure, issuing checks, conducting meetings, inspections, correspondence, counting children, libraries and sports will be digitised.