Four die of electrocution during Moharram procession in Jharkhand

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: Four people were electrocuted while seven others are critical after the ‘tazia’ (a structure made of bamboo, decoraded..) came in contact with high-tension wire during a procession organised on the occasion of Moharram at Khetko village in Bokaro.

All seven critical persons have been admitted to Bokaro General Hospital in Bokaro.

According to locals, when the ‘tazia’ was being lifted early in the morning on Saturday before starting the procession, it came into contact with the 11000-volt high-tension wire further leading to running of the current into the battery, kept there to play the DJ, which blasted injuring a total of 13 people.

The injured people were taken to the Bokaro Thermal Hospital where four of them were declared brought dead by the doctors, they said. Looking at the seriousness of the matter, other 9 people were referred to Bokaro General Hospital in Bokaro, out of which, condition of three are said to be critical.

Those who died in the accident have been identified as Sajid Ansari, 19, Aasif Raza, 21, Anmul Rab, 35 and Ghulam Hussain, 19.

