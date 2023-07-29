Home Nation

Four die of electrocution during Moharram procession in Jharkhand

The ‘tazia’ came in contact with high-tension wire during a procession organised on the occasion of Moharram at Khetko village in Bokaro.

Published: 29th July 2023 01:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2023 02:08 PM   |  A+A-

 electrocution

For representation purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: Four people were electrocuted while seven others are critical after the ‘tazia’ (a structure made of bamboo, decoraded..) came in contact with high-tension wire during a procession organised on the occasion of Moharram at Khetko village in Bokaro.

All seven critical persons have been admitted to Bokaro General Hospital in Bokaro.

According to locals, when the ‘tazia’ was being lifted early in the morning on Saturday before starting the procession, it came into contact with the 11000-volt high-tension wire further leading to running of the current into the battery, kept there to play the DJ, which blasted injuring a total of 13 people.

The injured people were taken to the Bokaro Thermal Hospital where four of them were declared brought dead by the doctors, they said. Looking at the seriousness of the matter, other 9 people were referred to Bokaro General Hospital in Bokaro, out of which, condition of three are said to be critical.

Those who died in the accident have been identified as Sajid Ansari, 19, Aasif Raza, 21, Anmul Rab, 35 and Ghulam Hussain, 19.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Moharram procession electrocuted to death
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp