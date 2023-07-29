Gujarat sees an alarming increase in cancer, tuberculosis cases over last 3 years

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat has seen a steady rise in cancer cases over the past three years. According to data presented in the parliament session, the state has seen 73,382 cases in 2021. The number of cases in 2021 and 2020 were 71,507 and 69,660 respectively.

Tuberculosis is also prevalent in Gujarat, with the state witnessing 3,190 deaths due to the infectious disease between January and May this year. The state has the fourth-highest number of Tuberculosis deaths.

In response to a question from Lok Sabha MP Nihal Meghwal on July 28, 2023, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare provided information on cancer patients.

According to these figures, there were 69,660 cancer patients in Gujarat in 2020, 71,507 in 2021, which climbed to 73,382 in 2022, while there were 13,92,179 cancer cases across India in 2020, compared to 14,26,447 patients in 2021 and 14,61,427 patients in 2022.

Cancer experts and doctors in Gujarat feel that lifestyle and other sorts of pollution are to blame for the state's ever-increasing number of cancer patients. Dr Ankit Patel of the Bharat Cancer Research Centre in South Gujarat says, "Soil pollution is primarily responsible for the ever-increasing incidence of cancer in Gujarat, Farmers have begun to overuse urea and pesticides in order to grow more crops. Moreover, as a result of pesticides, the sizes of various fruits and vegetables have become bigger."

“Cancer has been seen among the youth in Gujarat in the last five to seven years, particularly among the 20 to 40-year-olds, which is very concerning. Cancer is increasing alarmingly in Gujarat, particularly among women. Breast cancer, cervical cancer, and lung cancer are becoming more common. Previously, such cases were very rare among Gujarat women. Oral cancer is more common in men in Gujarat, especially in Surat and Rajkot,” Said Dr Ankit Patel.

Over the last three years, the number of tuberculosis cases in Gujarat has steadily increased. The state recorded 1,20,560 TB cases in 2020, which increased to 1,51,912 in 2022. The increase continues, with 60,585 new TB cases registered from January to May of this year.

According to TB death figures, 6,870 individuals died in 2020, 5,472 died in 2021, and 6,846 died in 2022. Between January and May 2023, 3,190 people died from tuberculosis.

Dr. Praveen Garg of Ahmedabad says "Routine TB drugs are increasing resistance in people's bodies, so they are no longer working for them, the government has made programmes to prevent TB, but people are afraid to join the programme, because of the fear of stigma in the society, so the government's plans related to TB in Gujarat are not the most efficient choice."

“The infection of Corona has been the cause of an upsurge in TB cases in Gujarat during the last two years. Corona affects most people's lungs, making it difficult for them to recover if they contract TB,” he said.

