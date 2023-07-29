India among top five in renewable energy: PM Modi

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India is one of the top five countries in the world in terms of having installed renewable energy capacity, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the G20 Environment and Climate Sustainability ministerial meeting on Friday.

Lauding the country’s success in the field of renewal energy, the PM said that India has set a target of attaining ‘Net Zero’ by 2070. Net Zero means cutting greenhouse gas emissions as close to zero as possible. He said the country has achieved the installed electric capacity from non-fossil fuel sources nine years ahead of the target of 2030.

Quoting Tamil poet Thiruvalluvar, Modi said, “Even the oceans will shrink if the cloud that has drawn its water up does not give it back in the form of rain.” India has consistently been at the forefront in taking action on biodiversity conservation, protection, restoration and enrichment, and has set the bar even higher through the updated targets, Modi stated.

India has recently launched the ‘International Big Cat Alliance’ for the conservation of seven big cats of our planet based on the learning from Project Tiger. “As a result of this Project Tiger, 70 per cent of the world’s tigers today are found in India,” he said, touching upon works being done on Project Lion.

All of India’s initiatives are powered by people’s participation. One of them is ‘Mission Amrit Sarovar’, a unique water conservation initiative that is yielding good results. Under this mission, the PM said, more than 63,000 water bodies have been developed in just about one year through community participation with the support of technology.

Modi also spoke about the initiative called ‘Catch the Rain’ campaign that has yielded a good fruition. “As part of all this, more than 280,000 water harvesting structures have been constructed to conserve water,” the PM informed the participants.

