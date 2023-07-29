Maha ruckus in House over pro-Hindutva leader’s jibe at Mahatma’s parents

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: Maharashtra state assembly’s monsoon session witnessed ruckus on Friday over the statement of pro-Hindutva activist Sambhaji alias Manohar Bhide, questioning the lineage of Mahatma Gandhi.

The Congress party demanded Bhide’s arrest, saying that his statement could spread hatred in society.

Bhide allegedly made controversial remarks at an event in the Amravati district of Maharashtra. Former Maharashtra chief minister Prithviraj Chavan, while speaking in the state assembly, said, “In Amaravati, a person called Sambhaji Bhide made a derogatory remark against the Father of the Nation that could spread hatred in the society. This person must be arrested immediately. How can he roam freely after making derogatory remarks about the Father of the Nation,” asked Chavan.

In reply, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said the government will look into his statement before taking action against him. A ruckus ensued in the assembly, following which Speaker Rahul Narwekar instructed appropriate action on the statement raised by Chavan.

Congress MLA and former state minister Yashomati Thakur said Sambhaji Bhide stoked conflict and spread hatred between two communities. She said Sambhaji Bhide is a habitual offender and is known for his obnoxious statements in the past.

“The real place for Bhide is jail. He should not be allowed to roam free because he is dangerous to society. If we check the past, we will know how he influenced youths to stoke violence. And the BJP has always been seen protecting him. If the government does not take action immediately, we will not allow him to roam freely and spread violence,” Thakur said.

Sharad Pawar calls meeting with Congress leaders

Amid speculations of NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s faction joining hands with the BJP, Pawar called a meeting of Congress leaders on Friday to discuss preparations for the meeting of Opposition alliance INDIA, which is scheduled on September 1, 2 and 3 at Grand Hyatt Hotel in the Mumbai suburbs. Pawar has also spoken with Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray over the phone. Maha Vikas Aghadi will be the host arranging the Opposition meeting.

