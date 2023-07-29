Home Nation

Manipur resumes process of capturing biometric details of 'illegal' Myanmar immigrants

The government of Manipur has resumed its campaign for biometric capture of all illegal Myanmar immigrants in the State from today.

Published: 29th July 2023 11:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2023 11:21 PM   |  A+A-

biometric attendance, biometric

Image used for representational purpose.

By ANI

IMPHAL: The government of Manipur has resumed its campaign for biometric capture of all "illegal" Myanmar immigrants in the State from Saturday on the instructions of the Ministry of Home Affairs, an official release said. 

"On instructions of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India to complete the campaign for biometric capture of illegal Myanmar immigrants in the State of Manipur by September 2023, the Government of Manipur has resumed its campaign for biometric capture of all illegal Myanmar immigrants in the State from today," the release said. 

ALSO READ | Centre asks Manipur, Mizoram to record biometric details of illegal migrants

The release said that a team of officials of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) assisted the State Government officials in capturing biometric data of illegal immigrants in Imphal East District today. 

"A team of officials of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), deputed by the Ministry of Home Affairs for training and handholding of State Government Officers in this campaign, assisted the State Government officials in capturing biometric data of illegal immigrants at Foreigners’ Detention Centre, Sajiwa, Imphal East District today," it said. 

"The campaign will continue in all districts until biometric data of all illegal Myanmar immigrants in the State are successfully captured. The same is targeted for completion by September 2023," the release added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Illegal immigrants Myanmar immigrants Manipur biometric collection
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp