Nitish can return to NDA anytime: Union Minister Ramdas Athawale

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar could return to National Democratic Alliance (NDA) anytime, said Ramdas Athawale, Union Minister of State for social justice and empowerment.

Athawale, who was here to launch central welfare schemes, also urged Nitish not to attend the third round of meeting of Opposition leaders scheduled to be held in August in Maharashtra.

The date of the meeting has not been announced so far.

“Nitish hamare hain, hamare pass kabhi bhi aa sakte hain (Nitish is one among us and can return anytime),” Athawale, who is chief of the Republican Party of India (RPI) said.

He said that Nitish's absence was always felt within the NDA. Referring to the long association with Janata Dal (United) supremo, the union minister said that the latter is a good friend.

“He has been part of the NDA for a long time. Why had he joined NDA when he had the intention of returning to the Opposition camp?” he asked.

Athawale's statement ahead of the third round of Opposition meeting assumed significance as Nitish was not happy with the happenings at the second meeting held in Bengaluru on July 17-18. Nitish, however, later clarified the question of being unhappy didn't arise when his suggestions were honoured.

The union minister said that Bihar would continue to get its share from the centre so far as development is concerned. Athawale lauded the works undertaken during the tenure of Nitish Kumar when he was part of the NDA.

“Kafi acchha kaam hua hai. Hum ek din pahle Munger gaye the. Road kafi acchha ho gaya hai (Good works have been done. I had gone to Munger a day earlier. Roads are in good condition),” the union minister said.

He also rubbished the allegation that non-BJP-ruled states were getting stepmotherly treatment from the centre. “This is wrong and baseless. Bihar is a non-BJP-ruled state now. But the Centre is providing all assistance to the present dispensation. Biharis are our own people,” he added.

On being asked about JD(U) minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary's allegation that Bihar was not getting its due share from centre, Athawale said that he (Choudhary) is saying so because of political reasons.

“JD(U) is not a part of NDA now. That's why its leaders are making allegations against the central government. Why didn't they say so when they were part of the ruling NDA in Bihar?” he asked.

PATNA: Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar could return to National Democratic Alliance (NDA) anytime, said Ramdas Athawale, Union Minister of State for social justice and empowerment. Athawale, who was here to launch central welfare schemes, also urged Nitish not to attend the third round of meeting of Opposition leaders scheduled to be held in August in Maharashtra. The date of the meeting has not been announced so far.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “Nitish hamare hain, hamare pass kabhi bhi aa sakte hain (Nitish is one among us and can return anytime),” Athawale, who is chief of the Republican Party of India (RPI) said. He said that Nitish's absence was always felt within the NDA. Referring to the long association with Janata Dal (United) supremo, the union minister said that the latter is a good friend. “He has been part of the NDA for a long time. Why had he joined NDA when he had the intention of returning to the Opposition camp?” he asked. Athawale's statement ahead of the third round of Opposition meeting assumed significance as Nitish was not happy with the happenings at the second meeting held in Bengaluru on July 17-18. Nitish, however, later clarified the question of being unhappy didn't arise when his suggestions were honoured. The union minister said that Bihar would continue to get its share from the centre so far as development is concerned. Athawale lauded the works undertaken during the tenure of Nitish Kumar when he was part of the NDA. “Kafi acchha kaam hua hai. Hum ek din pahle Munger gaye the. Road kafi acchha ho gaya hai (Good works have been done. I had gone to Munger a day earlier. Roads are in good condition),” the union minister said. He also rubbished the allegation that non-BJP-ruled states were getting stepmotherly treatment from the centre. “This is wrong and baseless. Bihar is a non-BJP-ruled state now. But the Centre is providing all assistance to the present dispensation. Biharis are our own people,” he added. On being asked about JD(U) minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary's allegation that Bihar was not getting its due share from centre, Athawale said that he (Choudhary) is saying so because of political reasons. “JD(U) is not a part of NDA now. That's why its leaders are making allegations against the central government. Why didn't they say so when they were part of the ruling NDA in Bihar?” he asked.