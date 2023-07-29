Rahul Gandhi to cover more dists in UP in 2nd leg of Bharat Jodo

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Though the dates of the commencement of the second edition of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra are yet to be finalised, the leaders of UP Congress claim that the party’s former president would spend substantial time in the state covering more districts in the upcoming leg.

The 2024 Lok Sabha polls will be just a few months away from the second leg of the yatra. As per the party sources in UP, the route map of the Yatra, which is expected to commence either on August 15, Independence Day or October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, from Porbandar in Gujarat, is being finalised.

The Yatra is likely to culminate in Agartala, the capital of Tripura in the northeast. “The state leadership of the party and the workers have urged Rahul Gandhi to cover more districts spending more time in UP, which is politically very crucial, during the second edition of his yatra,” says a senior Congress leader.

In the first edition, which began from Kanyakumari on September 7, Gandhi walked for 136 days. However, he had covered just three districts-- Ghaziabad, Baghpat and Shamli-- of western UP during his two-day stay in the state in the first week of January. The yatra had concluded in J&K.

