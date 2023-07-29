Home Nation

SIA raids in connection with narco-terrorism case underway in J-K's Poonch

They said the case relates to notorious drug peddler Rafiq Lala, a resident of Danna Doyiyan area of Sathra who was arrested under the Public Safety Act (PSA) early this year.

Published: 29th July 2023 12:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2023 12:56 PM   |  A+A-

Lokayukta police raids 15 govt officials, seizes assets

Image used for representational purposes (File Photo)

By PTI

poonch: The State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Saturday conducted raids at several places in connection with a narco-terrorism case in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The raids are still going on at four places in Mandi Tehsil of the border district, the officials said.

They said the case relates to notorious drug peddler Rafiq Lala, a resident of Danna Doyiyan area of Sathra who was arrested under the Public Safety Act (PSA) early this year.

The SIA had taken his remand on July 1 for questioning over his alleged links across the border.

On March 3, seven kilograms of heroin, more than Rs 2 crore in cash and a pistol along with some ammunition were recovered from the house of Lala.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SIA Raids narco-terrorism
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp