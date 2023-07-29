Zero infiltration will kill militancy in J&K: Experts

Fayaz Wani By

SRINAGAR: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has revealed that zero infiltration has taken place in J&K till June this year, prompting security experts to say that ensuring zero infiltration will kill the over-three-decades long militancy, as the main source of it is infiltration.

“Militancy thrives on infiltration as militants from across the border come to J&K, carry out their agenda and stage attacks. These foreign militants, after carrying out attacks, either melt in public, get killed in encounters or return to the other side of LoC,” Colonel (Retd) Shiv Nandan Singh told this newspaper.

According to Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai, J&K witnessed zero infiltration of militants from across the border till June 30 this year. The MHA data states that 141 incidents of cross-border infiltration were reported in 2019, 51 in 2020, 34 in 2021 and just 14 in 2022.

It is for the first time that zero infiltration of militants has taken place in J&K ever since the eruption of militancy in the region in 1990. Former J&K police chief SP Vaid said if security forces have reached the point of ensuring zero infiltration of militants into J&K, it means we have achieved a milestone. “Now this zero infiltration has to be ensured in the coming times and there should be no lowering of the guard at the frontiers. Instead, vigil should be stepped up,” Vaid said.

He said zero infiltration will kill militancy and terrorism in J&K as ultimately the manpower and equipment come from Pakistan. “With no manpower, the militancy will die in J&K,” Vaid said, adding, “The weapons are brought from Pakistan, youths are being radicalised and drugs are being pushed by these militant groups. If they send weapons and drugs through drones, some will get seized and some go unnoticed. But zero infiltration will have a significant impact on drugs and militancy.”

A retired colonel said that Pakistan was under pressure for fear of retaliation and retribution like Balakote and a surgical strike from India. “And this time, the retaliation may be different. If the other side knows that retaliation is going to be big and it cannot afford that kind of retaliation, then this stoppage of infiltration is significant,” he said, adding, “India has given a clear and strong message to Pakistan.”

Achieved a milestone, says ex-police chief

