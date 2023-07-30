Home Nation

Atiq Ahmad's lawyer arrested in Umesh Pal murder case

Mishra was arrested outside a hotel in Lucknow and legal action is underway, police sources said.

Published: 30th July 2023 01:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2023 01:00 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

PRAYAGRAJ: Police have arrested gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad's lawyer Vijay Mishra, who was wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case, officials said on Sunday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (City) Deepak Bhukar said Mishra was arrested by officers from the Dhoomanganj police station on Sunday.

A number of cases, including those under the Criminal Law (Amendment) Act, Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, Explosives Act and the Indian Penal Code, are pending against him.

Mishra was arrested outside a hotel in Lucknow and legal action is underway, police sources said.

Umesh Pal, the main witness in the 2005 murder of BSP MLA Raju Pal, and his two security guards were shot dead on February 24.

Ahmad and his brother Ashraf, the main accused in this case, were killed when assailants opened fire at them near a medical college here in April.

Ahmad's wife Shaista Parveen, another wanted accused in the Umesh Pal murder case, is still absconding.

TAGS
Atiq Ahmad Vijay Mishra Umesh Pal murder case
