Five persons shave man's head, make him drink urine in UP

By PTI

KASGANJ: Five people, including three transgender persons, were arrested on Saturday for allegedly shaving a man's head and making him drink their urine in Kasganj district of Uttar Pradesh, a police officer said.

The action came after a purported video of the incident, which took place in the Sahavar police station area of the district on July 26, went viral on social media.

According to Sahavar police station SHO Anil Kumar, the man, identified as Rafiqul, has lodged a complaint over the incident.

Rafiqul, who used to work as a cook in the house of a trans person, alleged that he had some arguments with three other transgender people and their two assistants. On July 26, they took him to a lonely place and beat him up.

He also claimed that the accused persons snatched Rs 10,000 in cash kept in his bag, shaved his head and made him drink their urine.

Based on his complaint, a case was registered against the accused persons at the Sahavar police station under various sections of the IPC on Friday, police said, adding the accused were arrested subsequently.

