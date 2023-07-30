Issues should be discussed, but there should be no disruption in Parliament: Om Birla 

By PTI

GUWAHATI: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday said every serious issue should be discussed, but there should be no disruption in state assemblies and Parliament as people have a lot of expectations from these 'temples of democracy'.

Birla's remarks came against the backdrop of an ongoing impasse in Parliament over Manipur violence. He said agreement and disagreement on various issues is the speciality of India's democracy.

The Lok Sabha speaker was addressing MLAs and MPs from northeastern states and other dignitaries at the Assam Legislative Assembly after inaugurating its new building here.

"In the temple of democracy, there should be debates, discussions, dialogue and interactions on every serious issue. But there should not be any disruption or impasse in state legislative assemblies and Lok Sabha," Birla said.

"People have a lot of expectations from the state assemblies and Lok Sabha. People send you here with lots of hopes," he said, adding that "this is my request".

An intensive debate and discussion on every issue, including Bills, in the House can bring a better outcome in the best interest of people, Birla said.

