Messages via social networking sites blocked in Bihar's Kaimur after clash 

The suspension will remain in place till August 1, a notification issued by the state home department said.

Published: 30th July 2023 09:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2023 09:13 PM

By PTI

PATNA/ KAIMUR: The Bihar government on Sunday suspended transmission of messages through social networking sites in the Kaimur district where a clash broke out between members of two communities during Muharram processions a day before.

Some anti-social elements are using the internet to share objectionable content to spread "rumour and disaffection" among the public to incite them and cause damage to life and property, besides disturbing peace and tranquillity, it said.

"Now, therefore, in the interest of maintenance of public order, the department hereby directs all internet service providers that any messages to or from any person or class of persons relating to any subject or pictorial content through social networking sites or applications shall not be transmitted in Kaimur district from 1.30 pm on July 30, 2023 till 4 pm on August 1, 2023," the notification said.

A clash broke out between members of two communities when a "Taziya" procession was crossing Ekta Chowk in Bhabhua, where Kaimur district is headquartered, on the occasion of Muharram on Saturday, prompting the district magistrate and the superintendent of police to assume command.

The district police are trying to identify trouble-makers with the help of footage from CCTV and drone cameras installed there on the occasion of Muharram, a senior officer said on Sunday.

Now the situation is completely under control, he said.

Immediately after the incident, DM Sawan Kumar had, on Saturday, told reporters that some anti-social elements tried to create disturbance but the "situation was soon brought under control" with the help of adequate police force.

Three quick response teams were pressed into service to aid the police in maintaining order, SP Lalit Mohan Sharma had told reporters.

