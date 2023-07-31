137 suicides reported in higher education institutions since 2014, govt cites 'multiple reasons' 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A total number of 137 suicides have been reported across 135 different Higher Education Institutions (HEIs), including Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Central Universities, since 2014, the Lok Sabha was informed on Monday.

The other institutes where students have died by suicide include the Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs), the Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and the School of Planning and Architecture (SPAs).

Minister of State for Education Dr Subhas Sarkar provided this data in response to a query from MPs Kumbakudi Sudhakaran, Karti Chidambaram, Benny Behanan, and Vincent Pala, who inquired about the number of suicides in higher education institutes since 2014 and whether any of them were linked to caste discrimination.

Dr Sarkar said that student suicides are usually caused by multiple factors, including academic stress, family issues, personal problems, mental health challenges, financial difficulties, and interpersonal conflicts between students.

He said that the government takes each suicide incident on educational campuses very seriously and has undertaken various initiatives to address the issue.

The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 provisions for counselling systems for handling stress and emotional adjustments in Institutions.

It also provides opportunities for student’s participation in sports, culture/arts clubs, eco-clubs, activity clubs, community service projects, etc. To check suicidal tendencies among students, Higher Education Institutions take proactive welfare measures to prevent harassment and the mental well-being of students and have engaged counsellors/psychologists/doctors to counselling students from time to time.

In addition, the Institute’s own faculties/wardens/mentors are also actively involved in helping students to deal with a wide range of concerns be they academic, personal, or emotional.

These institutes conduct regular counselling sessions through sensitization programs for the students’ community. Further, students, wardens and caretakers are sensitized to bring to notice the signs of depression in fellow students to the authorities so that timely clinical consultation may be provided.

Regarding analyzing the root causes behind the increasing number of suicides in educational institutions, Sarkar said the government's initiative named MANODARPAN aims to provide psychological support to students, teachers, and families for their mental and emotional well-being.

He said that measures have also been taken to address issues faced by SC and ST students, such as establishing dedicated cells and grievance mechanisms.

"The University Grants Commission (UGC) has also issued instructions from time to time to promote equity and harmony among students. Through these combined efforts, the government and educational institutions seek to proactively tackle the challenges faced by students and foster a supportive and inclusive environment on campuses," said the minister.

