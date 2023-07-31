BJP, Congress show of strength in Indore ahead of MP assembly polls

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: The country’s cleanest city and Madhya Pradesh’s financial capital Indore became the central point of competing politics between the ruling BJP and opposition Congress in the assembly poll-bound state on Sunday.

The ruling BJP organized a mega gathering of its booth-level workers in its impregnable fortress Indore-II assembly constituency. It was addressed by Union home minister Amit Shah. A few kilometres away, senior Congress leaders, including two former CMs, Digvijaya Singh and Kamal Nath, besides ex-JNUSU president-turned-NSUI’s national in-charge Kanhaiya Kumar addressed an Adivasi Yuva Mahapanchayat.

The gathering of BJP’s booth-level workers came from around 40 of the 66 seats of the Malwa-Nimar region. Shah (who has visited MP for the third time in 19 days) appealed to BJP workers to achieve an unprecedented victory for the party in the 2023 Assembly polls. He also told them to work to win all 29 LS seats from the state in the next year’s general election to ensure a third stint for Narendra Modi as PM.

“It’s not the leaders sitting on this stage, who win the elections for the BJP. It’s our booth-level workers who win us the polls,” Shah said.

While terming PM Modi as the “messiah of the poor” for starting many pro-poor schemes, Shah said Congress, while being in power for years, didn’t do anything for the poor. He also took a dig at the previous Congress governments headed by Digvijaya Singh (whom Shah called Mr Bantadhar) and Kamal Nath (whom he dubbed as Corruption Nath), comparing their works with achievements of the BJP governments over 18 years in MP, particularly during the “double-engine” BJP governments at the Centre and in the state.

“No new industry was started in the 15-month regime of Corruption Nath, as only the transfer industry (18,000 Class I officers were transferred in Nath’s 15-month regime) flourished. Whatever new industry has been established is the result of the Modi government at the Centre and Shivraj Singh Chouhan government in the state,” Shah said. He also raised the issues of surgical and air strikes on Pak soil, Ram temple construction in Ayodhya and the abrogation of Article 370.

Meanwhile, addressing an Adivasi Yuva Mahapanchayat (not directly organized by the Congress), both the ex-CMs Digvijaya Singh and Kamal Nath promised to include in the party’s poll manifesto all those demands which were raised by the tribal youths through a ‘Maang-Patra’ at the Mahapanchayat on Sunday.

Lashing out at the BJP, the Union home minister, the CM and the MP home minister, ex-JNUSU president and current NSUI national in-charge Kanhaiya Kumar accused the BJP of pitting tribals against non-tribals in Manipur. He questioned the country’s first tribal President Droupadi Murmu’s silence over tribal women paraded naked in Manipur.

While he dubbed MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan ‘Kans Mama’ and reminded that Kans Mama was eliminated by Kanhaiya, he mocked MP home minister Narottam Mishra, saying his deeds make him Nikrishtham (worst).

Significance of Indore

Indore is the nucleus of the 66 seats of western and south-western or the Malwa-Nimar region of the poll-bound state. Over the years, the party, which has won the 66 seats-strong Malwa-Nimar, has gone on to form the government in the state. In 2013, BJP swept the region, winning 57 out of the 66 seats, while the Congress was far behind with just nine seats. Five years later, the Congress, however, turned the tables on BJP, by winning 36 seats.

