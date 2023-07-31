Home Nation

Centre insulting Parliament by not discussing no-trust motion in Lok Sabha: Congress

Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury accused the government of undermining the no-confidence motion and trying to divert people's attention by raking up other issues.

Published: 31st July 2023 11:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2023 11:29 AM   |  A+A-

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury talks to the media as he arrives at the Parliament House complex during the ongoing Monsoon session, in New Delhi, Monday, July 31, 2023. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Monday accused the government of insulting Parliament by not holding a discussion on the no-confidence motion moved by the opposition and instead bringing bills in the House.

Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said the government should first hold a discussion on the no-trust motion. He also urged the ruling party MPs to visit violence-hit Manipur and understand for themselves the situation there.

Amid the impasse in Parliament over the violence in Manipur and the opposition's demand that Prime Minister Narendra Modi make a statement in the House, Home Minister Amit Shah has asserted that he was ready to respond to a discussion in Parliament on the matter.

The opposition turned down the offer following which they moved the no-confidence motion as a last bid to make the prime minister speak on the Manipur violence issue in Parliament.

"We have brought a no-confidence motion against the government and a discussion on it should be started in Lok Sabha. We have no objection to discussing any other government business in the House, but discussion on the no-confidence motion should start first," Chowdhury told reporters.

"The no-confidence motion has its own importance and if the government is bringing all kinds of bills and policies, I feel it is insulting Parliament. There has never been a situation where the no-confidence motion has been set aside and all kinds of other discussions are happening," he said.

The Congress MP accused the government of undermining the no-confidence motion and trying to divert people's attention by raking up other issues.

"We want the government brings all the bills, but at least start the discussion on the no-confidence motion. Will the heavens fall or will an earthquake occur," he said.

Asked if any meeting of the business advisory committee has been called, he replied in the negative.

Chowdhury, who was part of the delegation of the MPs of the opposition alliance INDIA who had gone to Manipur to assess the situation in the strife-torn state, described the situation as "grave."

"If the ruling party MPs go there and see the situation for themselves, they will not make casual statements," he said. 

