Home Nation

Class 10 student stabs classmate to death over alleged 'friendship with girl' in UP

A tragic tale of vengeance culminated in the loss of a young life after a class 10th student stabbed his classmate multiple times over his alleged friendship with a girl student.

Published: 31st July 2023 09:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2023 11:07 PM   |  A+A-

Crime, Stab

Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW:  A Class 10 student allegedly stabbed to death his classmate at a school in Kanpur on Monday after a scuffle broke out between the duo, police said.

A tragic tale of vengeance culminated in the loss of a young life after a class 10th student stabbed his classmate multiple times over his alleged friendship with a girl student.

ACP Ghatampur Dinesh Shukla said that the accused Rajveer was taken into custody and his interrogation was on.

The incident took place at a private school at Gopalpuri in the Bidhnu area here during the lunch break.

The school sources claimed that victim Nilendra Tiwari, 15, and accused Rajveer,13, both of class 10th, were friends and had failed last year’s board exam. Additional CP, South, Ankit Sharma claimed that both the students had also clashed four days back over some issue. They came face-to-face again during the school interval at around 10:45 am on Monday.

However, as per the students of the same class, the cause of acrimony between Nilendra and Rajveer was believed to be Nilendra’s proximity to a girl student. Rajveer had come prepared by hiding a knife in his bag to avenge the verbal dual with Nilendra and teach him a lesson.

They started fighting again and indulged in heated arguments during the interval. Suddenly, Rajveer took out a knife and stabbed Nilendra several times in his stomach and neck. Consequently, Nilendra Tiwari fell to the ground while bleeding profusely.

Hearing Nilendra's screams, other students rushed to the spot and informed the teachers and management of the school about the incident. The teachers and staff rushed to the class finding the victim on the ground in a pool of blood. They took him to a Hallet hospital in a critical condition.

The doctors declared him dead during the treatment.

The victim was the only son of Satendra Tiwari, a resident of the Gangapur Colony here, employed in a private firm. On the other hand, the accused Rajveer belongs to Maharajpur and has been staying with his uncle for studies in Bidhun for the last two years. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kanpur student stabs classmate UP school stabbing
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp