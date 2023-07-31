Class 10 student stabs classmate to death over alleged 'friendship with girl' in UP

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: A Class 10 student allegedly stabbed to death his classmate at a school in Kanpur on Monday after a scuffle broke out between the duo, police said.

A tragic tale of vengeance culminated in the loss of a young life after a class 10th student stabbed his classmate multiple times over his alleged friendship with a girl student.

ACP Ghatampur Dinesh Shukla said that the accused Rajveer was taken into custody and his interrogation was on.

The incident took place at a private school at Gopalpuri in the Bidhnu area here during the lunch break.

The school sources claimed that victim Nilendra Tiwari, 15, and accused Rajveer,13, both of class 10th, were friends and had failed last year’s board exam. Additional CP, South, Ankit Sharma claimed that both the students had also clashed four days back over some issue. They came face-to-face again during the school interval at around 10:45 am on Monday.

However, as per the students of the same class, the cause of acrimony between Nilendra and Rajveer was believed to be Nilendra’s proximity to a girl student. Rajveer had come prepared by hiding a knife in his bag to avenge the verbal dual with Nilendra and teach him a lesson.

They started fighting again and indulged in heated arguments during the interval. Suddenly, Rajveer took out a knife and stabbed Nilendra several times in his stomach and neck. Consequently, Nilendra Tiwari fell to the ground while bleeding profusely.

Hearing Nilendra's screams, other students rushed to the spot and informed the teachers and management of the school about the incident. The teachers and staff rushed to the class finding the victim on the ground in a pool of blood. They took him to a Hallet hospital in a critical condition.

The doctors declared him dead during the treatment.

The victim was the only son of Satendra Tiwari, a resident of the Gangapur Colony here, employed in a private firm. On the other hand, the accused Rajveer belongs to Maharajpur and has been staying with his uncle for studies in Bidhun for the last two years.

