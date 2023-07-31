Home Nation

Crisis not yet over for Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee though minor improvements noted

The CPI(M) leader was admitted to the hospital last Saturday after the oxygen saturation level plummeted following which his condition deteriorated.

Published: 31st July 2023 05:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2023 05:47 PM   |  A+A-

Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee

Former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee. (Photo| PTI)

By IANS

KOLKATA: Former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee has started showing minor improvements though the team of doctors treating him feels that the crisis is yet to be over.

Sources from the hospital in South Kolkata said that a major improvement has been noticed in the level of C - reactive protein (CRP) level in his blood, which has currently around 150 -- significantly lower than the level of 300 when he was admitted to the hospital on Saturday. The hospital authorities have also been able to increase the antibiotic dosage in his body.

In such a situation, the medical team examining him is considering whether to bring down his dependence on invasive ventilation or not.

Sources said that despite all these complications, the heart functioning of the former chief minister is impressive and that is the reason why he had started responding to the medication fast. He also underwent a CT scan this morning.

The CPI(M) leader was admitted to the hospital last Saturday after the oxygen saturation level plummeted following which his condition deteriorated. He had been a chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) patient for quite some time.

Party sources close to him said the condition of the former chief minister would not have deteriorated so much on Saturday had he agreed to get admitted to the hospital a couple of days ago when he started showing signs of deterioration in medical conditions.

In 2021, the former chief minister was infected with COVID-19 and was admitted to the same hospital.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee CPI (M) COPD
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp