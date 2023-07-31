Five people, including two women, killed in a car-truck collision in Uttar Pradesh

By Online Desk

FATEHPUR: Five people, including two women, were killed when an Alto car collided head-on with a truck near Beragadiwa of Hussainganj police station area in Fatehpur, UP.

The accident took place at around 3.30 pm.

According to sources, the car was trying to overtake a truck when it crashed into another truck coming in the opposite direction.

The deceased has been identified as Dayashankar (70), his wife Brijrani (65), brother Gorelal (60) and Sudamiya (55) of the family along with the driver Pramod Yadav (35). They were going to attend the last rites of a relative who died of a heart attack in Bakri village of Ghazipur police station area.

Upon information, DM Shruti and SP Udayshankar Singh reached the spot and conducted preliminary inquiries.

ASP Vijay Shankar Mishra said the truck driver fled the scene. Police are on the lookout for him.

FATEHPUR: Five people, including two women, were killed when an Alto car collided head-on with a truck near Beragadiwa of Hussainganj police station area in Fatehpur, UP. The accident took place at around 3.30 pm. According to sources, the car was trying to overtake a truck when it crashed into another truck coming in the opposite direction. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The deceased has been identified as Dayashankar (70), his wife Brijrani (65), brother Gorelal (60) and Sudamiya (55) of the family along with the driver Pramod Yadav (35). They were going to attend the last rites of a relative who died of a heart attack in Bakri village of Ghazipur police station area. Upon information, DM Shruti and SP Udayshankar Singh reached the spot and conducted preliminary inquiries. ASP Vijay Shankar Mishra said the truck driver fled the scene. Police are on the lookout for him.