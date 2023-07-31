Home Nation

Jammu and Kashmir HC quashes government order to take over madrassas in Kishtwar 

The petitioners informed the court that the impugned order was violative of the principles of natural justice as no opportunity of being heard was given to them.

Published: 31st July 2023 04:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2023 04:45 PM   |  A+A-

Jammu and Kashmir High Court

Jammu and Kashmir High Court (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir High Court has quashed a government order to take over some madrassas in Kishtwar district, saying an official order issued last year cannot be universally applied to all such institutions in the Union Territory.

Justice Sanjeev Kumar passed a three-page order last week after hearing a petition that challenged a July 3 order of the Kishtwar additional deputy commissioner, directing the management of Charitable Educational Trust to immediately hand over the possession of their madrassas (Islamic seminaries) to the administration.

The petitioners informed the court that the impugned order was violative of the principles of natural justice as no opportunity of being heard was given to them.

Besides, the trust has no links with the Maulana Ali Miyan Educational Trust, Bathindi, the functioning of which was taken over on the orders of the Jammu divisional commissioner on June 14 last year for misusing funds received from foreign NGOs, they said.

The government lawyer confirmed that the madrassas run by the petitioners are different from those of the Maulana Ali Miyan Educational Trust.

However, he submitted that an investigation into illegal funding of these seminaries is an ongoing exercise and the respondents are free to initiate action against any such madrassas found involved in anti-national or anti-social activities and also those not in a position to explain the source of their funding.

"In view of the above, this petition is allowed by holding that the order of the divisional commissioner, Jammu, is applicable only to the madrassas run by the Maulana Ali Miyan Educational Trust and cannot be universally applied to all madrasas being run legitimately in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir," the court said, quashing the impugned order of the Kishtwar additional deputy commissioner.

The court also made it clear that in case it comes to the notice of the government during any investigation that the madrassas being run by the petitioners or others are operating in violation of the law, it is free to initiate appropriate action after notifying and providing an adequate opportunity for a hearing.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir High Court Madrassas
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp