J&K staff told to keep Tricolour in social media platforms on I-Day

The government has directed all administrative secretaries, divisional commissioners, deputy commissioners and heads of the departments to ensure that the directions are implemented on the I-Day.

Published: 31st July 2023 07:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2023 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes only. (Photo | Pixabay)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR:  The Lt Governor administration in Jammu and Kashmir has directed government officials to post selfies with the flag, soil and earthen lamp on their display pictures on the social media handles on Independence Day.

As part of ‘Meri Mitti, Mera Desh’ campaign on this year’s Independence Day, the J&K government has directed all government officers to post selfies with images of Jhanda (Tricolour), Mitti (soil) and Diya (earthen lamp) as DPs on their social media handles on August 15, the country’s Independence Day.

The government has directed all administrative secretaries, divisional commissioners, deputy commissioners and heads of the departments to ensure that the directions are implemented on the I-Day. It is for the first time that the government has come out with such instructions for government officials. In J&K, the main Independence Day function would be held at J&K Cricket Stadium at Sonawar, Srinagar where Lt Governor Manoj Sinha is expected to unfurl the Tricolour.

The administration has also stated that government officers and the public at large will put up the flag on the top of their houses. It has been directed that while hoisting the flag, it should be ensured it is hoisted in an appropriate and befitting manner having due regard to the flag code.

The government has decided that all government buildings, offices including schools, colleges, universities, urban local bodies, panchayats, blocks and tehsils would be decorated with lights and would hoist the national flag on the respective buildings and offices. The government has made it mandatory for all officers above the rank of undersecretaries to attend the Independence Day functions in the twin capitals of Srinagar and Jammu.

