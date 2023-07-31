Home Nation

Locals protest after schoolboys fill girl's water bottle with urine in Rajasthan

The disturbing incident occurred at Government Senior Higher Secondary School in Luhariya village in Bhilwara district on Friday.

Published: 31st July 2023 11:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2023 11:13 PM   |  A+A-

Locals protest

Visuals showing a huge crowd dispersing. (Photo | Twitter)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR: Communal tension gripped a town in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district after some class boys, belonging to another community, allegedly filled an 8th-standard girl's water bottle with urine and dropped a chit with 'I love you' written on it.

The disturbing incident occurred at Government Senior Higher Secondary School in Luhariya village in Bhilwara district on Friday.

Visuals showed a huge crowd with some men carrying sticks. A police team is also seen trying to disperse the crowd.

The incident came to light on Friday when the girl had left her bottle and bag behind and went home during the lunch break. When she came back and drank from the bottle, she discovered an unpleasant smell and later found that some boys had mixed urine into the water. The girl complained to the principal but reportedly no action was taken.

As a result, when the school reopened on July 31, frustrated villagers lodged complaints with both the Tehsildar and Luhariya police post-in-charge. However, as no effective action was taken, these individuals entered the locality where the accused lived and resorted to stone-pelting. The police intervened and dispersed the crowd using batons (lathicharge).

ASP Ghanashyam Sharma also said, “The student has not yet filed a formal complaint with the police. However, if a complaint is lodged against the people who entered the locality of the accused and engaged in stone-pelting, the police will take appropriate action.”

In response to the deteriorating situation, Additional Superintendent of Police Ghanshyam Sharma has been stationed in Luhariya village with a substantial police force. Additional police forces, including ASP, DSP, SHO from nearby police stations, and the police line, have been deployed here. The situation is now reported to be under control.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Rajendra Rathore tweeted, "The incident of giving urine mixed with water to a girl student in the Government Senior Higher Secondary School located in Luharia village of Bhilwara district is a matter of shame to humanity. There is no place for such an act in a civilized society. I strongly condemn this incident. In this case, due to the police not taking proper action on time, the angry people clashing with each other and the police lathi-charging the people by targeting them is a question mark on the action of the police. This incident reflects the appeasement politics of the Congress government."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Locals protest schoolboys fill girl's water bottle with urine  Luhariya village
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp