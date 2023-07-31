Locals protest after schoolboys fill girl's water bottle with urine in Rajasthan

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: Communal tension gripped a town in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district after some class boys, belonging to another community, allegedly filled an 8th-standard girl's water bottle with urine and dropped a chit with 'I love you' written on it.

The disturbing incident occurred at Government Senior Higher Secondary School in Luhariya village in Bhilwara district on Friday.

Visuals showed a huge crowd with some men carrying sticks. A police team is also seen trying to disperse the crowd.

The incident came to light on Friday when the girl had left her bottle and bag behind and went home during the lunch break. When she came back and drank from the bottle, she discovered an unpleasant smell and later found that some boys had mixed urine into the water. The girl complained to the principal but reportedly no action was taken.

As a result, when the school reopened on July 31, frustrated villagers lodged complaints with both the Tehsildar and Luhariya police post-in-charge. However, as no effective action was taken, these individuals entered the locality where the accused lived and resorted to stone-pelting. The police intervened and dispersed the crowd using batons (lathicharge).

ASP Ghanashyam Sharma also said, “The student has not yet filed a formal complaint with the police. However, if a complaint is lodged against the people who entered the locality of the accused and engaged in stone-pelting, the police will take appropriate action.”

In response to the deteriorating situation, Additional Superintendent of Police Ghanshyam Sharma has been stationed in Luhariya village with a substantial police force. Additional police forces, including ASP, DSP, SHO from nearby police stations, and the police line, have been deployed here. The situation is now reported to be under control.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Rajendra Rathore tweeted, "The incident of giving urine mixed with water to a girl student in the Government Senior Higher Secondary School located in Luharia village of Bhilwara district is a matter of shame to humanity. There is no place for such an act in a civilized society. I strongly condemn this incident. In this case, due to the police not taking proper action on time, the angry people clashing with each other and the police lathi-charging the people by targeting them is a question mark on the action of the police. This incident reflects the appeasement politics of the Congress government."

भीलवाड़ा जिले के लुहारिया गांव में स्थित राजकीय सीनियर हायर सेकेंडरी स्कूल में छात्रा को पानी में पेशाब मिलाकर पिलाने की घटना मानवता को शर्मसार करने वाली है। सभ्य समाज में इस तरह के कृत्य का कोई स्थान नहीं है। मैं इस घटना की कड़े शब्दों में निंदा करता हूं। इस मामले में पुलिस… pic.twitter.com/YSt9UIk4Tj — Rajendra Rathore (@Rajendra4BJP) July 31, 2023

