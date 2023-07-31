Home Nation

Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid opposition protest over Manipur 

Opposition members were on their feet demanding a statement from PM Modi on Manipur violence. They came to the well of the House showing placards and shouting slogans against the govt.

Published: 31st July 2023 11:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2023 11:58 AM   |  A+A-

Parliament House during the Monsoon session of Parliament,July 26, 2023.(Photo|PTI)

FILE - Parliament House during the Monsoon session of Parliament,July 26, 2023.(Photo|PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Lok Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm following protests by the opposition which has been demanding a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament on the Manipur issue.

When the House met at 11 am, Speaker Om Birla announced that a Parliamentary delegation from Malawi is visiting India and they were watching the proceedings of the House. He welcomed the foreign delegation and wished them a pleasant stay in the country.

As he completed his speech, the opposition members were on their feet demanding a statement from the prime minister on Manipur violence. Soon they came to the well of the House showing placards and shouting slogans against the government.

The speaker initially ignored their protests and continued the Question Hour, which was the scheduled business. Two questions related to the Ministries of Education and Finance were taken up for discussion amidst sloganeering and protests.

As the protests continued, the speaker appealed to the opposition members to go back to their seats and take part in the proceedings. With the opposition MPs ignoring his pleas, the speaker adjourned the House till 2 pm after about 15 minutes of business.

The Manipur violence rocked proceedings in both Houses of Parliament ever since the Monsoon session began on July 20, with the opposition demanding a statement from Prime Minister Modi and a discussion on the situation in the northeastern state.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Home Minister Amit Shah had said that the government was ready for a debate on the Manipur issue. The speaker had also said the opposition can't decide who would reply to the debate on behalf of the government.

The opposition subsequently moved a no-confidence motion against the Modi government, apparently aiming to force the prime minister to speak on the Manipur violence in Parliament.

The session started a day after a video of two women being paraded naked by a mob on May 4 in a Manipur village went viral, triggering a nationwide outrage.

The Manipur Police have arrested several accused who were seen in the video, officials said.

On July 27, the government decided to hand over the probe into the case of the naked parade of two women to the CBI and filed a petition in the Supreme Court saying the trial of the cases should be conducted outside the state.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lok Sabha Manipur Manipur Violence No Confidence Motion Opposition
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp