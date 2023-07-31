Massive search on for missing jawan in J&K

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: A soldier who was on leave and was supposed to rejoin for duty on Sunday has gone missing from Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Saturday evening. Police sources said, the soldier, identified as 25-year-old Javed Ahmed Wani, left his home at Asthal village in Kulgam in south Kashmir on Saturday evening to buy food and has not returned since then.

They said the car in which he was travelling was found in the adjoining Paranhall village with its doors open. Javed who is with The Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry (JAK LI) and was posted at Leh, Ladakh, was on leave since Eid-ul-Adha.

The police, Army and the CRPF launched a massive joint search operation in Asthal and adjoining villages in Kulgam to track him down. “The search operation is going on and it has been further widened,” a police official said. Officials did not confirm whether the missing soldier was abducted by terrorists. No terror group has so far claimed responsibility for his disappearance.

Javed had joined the Indian army in 2014. His mother, in an emotional video message, appealed that her son be allowed to return home. His father Mohammad Ayoub Wani also appealed to those who might have taken him to forgive him if he had made any mistake.“If you want him to leave the job, we will ensure that he quits the (Army) job. Please release him,” he said.

