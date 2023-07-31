Nitish meets ex-MPs to gauge popular mood before LS polls

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: Bihar CM and JD (U) supremo Nitish Kumar on Sunday called a meeting with his party’s former MPs, MLAs and MLCs to discuss with them issues related to the party’s organisation and preparations

being made for the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

A large number of JD (U) leaders attended the meeting held at 1, Anne Marg (chief minister’s residence). The meeting assumes special significance in view of the fact that Nitish had not ruled out the possibility of the Lok Sabha election being held on an earlier date. Leaders who came to attend the meeting said that they were informed by the JD-U party office on Saturday that Nitish would meet everyone.

Sources claimed that the CM had already started making preparations for the Lok Sabha election. Earlier, he had met with JD (U) MPs, MLAs and MLCs. Nitish is taking feedback from his party leaders about the people’s response to the formation of a new grand alliance government.

PATNA: Bihar CM and JD (U) supremo Nitish Kumar on Sunday called a meeting with his party’s former MPs, MLAs and MLCs to discuss with them issues related to the party’s organisation and preparations being made for the 2024 Lok Sabha election. A large number of JD (U) leaders attended the meeting held at 1, Anne Marg (chief minister’s residence). The meeting assumes special significance in view of the fact that Nitish had not ruled out the possibility of the Lok Sabha election being held on an earlier date. Leaders who came to attend the meeting said that they were informed by the JD-U party office on Saturday that Nitish would meet everyone. Sources claimed that the CM had already started making preparations for the Lok Sabha election. Earlier, he had met with JD (U) MPs, MLAs and MLCs. Nitish is taking feedback from his party leaders about the people’s response to the formation of a new grand alliance government.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });