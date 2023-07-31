Over 61 per cent increase in permanent women faculties in higher education institutions: Govt

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: There has been a 61.3 per cent increase in the number of women in permanent positions in India’s higher educational institutions between 2016-17 and 2020-21, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan told Lok Sabha during the ongoing monsoon session Monday.

The minister also said that the ratio of females to males in permanent academic positions has also increased to 60 in 2020-21 from 53 in 2016-17.

As per the All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) 2020-21, 84,226 females and 1,40,221 males, are reported in permanent academic positions (including Professor and Equivalent, Reader and Associate, Lecturer/Assistant Professor, Demonstrator/Tutor) in the Universities and Institutions in the country.

Of these, 3008 females and 7173 males are reported in permanent academic positions in the Institutes of Eminence.

“..there is a 61.3% increase (from 52,216 in 2016-17 to 84,226 in 2020-21), in the number of females reported in permanent academic positions in Universities/, Institutions like Universities since 2016-17,” the minister said.

A number of initiatives have been taken by the government to increase gender diversity in academic positions.

More female participation in higher levels of education has been envisaged through various schemes/scholarships/fellowships and proactive measures aimed at female students/scholars.

This in turn translates into more candidates available for academic positions in Higher Education, the minister said.

Also, the initiatives of the government have facilitated a tremendous increase of 60% in female PhDs enrolment, from 59,242 in 2016-17 to 95,088 in 2020-21. This would provide more opportunities for women for academic positions in Higher Education, he added.

