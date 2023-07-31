PM announces mega campaign to honour martyred bravehearts

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

NEW DELHI: SEEKING to fan patriotic fervour across the country ahead of next year’s general elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced a mega campaign to honour martyrs. Called Meri Mati Mera Desh (my soil, my country), the campaign seeks to honour the country’s martyred bravehearts of the country in the run-up to Independence Day.

Through the mega campaign, Modi is putting soldiers, who are upset not only about the revised pension scheme but also about Agnipath, on a pedestal. It is seen as an attempt to bring back a wave of nationalism that gave him a second mandate after the 2019 Pulwama attack.

Announcing the launch of the campaign in the 103rd episode of his monthly radio bulletin Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi said an Amrit Kalash Yatra will be organised under the campaign and 7,500 pots carrying soil from different corners of the country will be brought to the national capital along with saplings.

The PM said special inscriptions will be installed in lakhs of villages and panchayats of the country in memory of the braveheart men and women. Besides, a slew of programmes will be organised across the country in memory of martyrs, he added.

“Amrit Kalash Yatra carrying soil from every corner of the country will reach Delhi. The yatra will also carry saplings from different parts of the country and a big Amrit Vatika will be built near the National War Memorial by fusing the soil and saplings that would arrive in 7,500 urns,” Modi said.

Recalling how the whole country came together for the Har Ghar Tiranga Yatra campaign last year, the PM called upon people to continue with the tradition of hoisting the tricolour at their houses this time as well.

“With these efforts, we will realise our duties.... we will realise the innumerable sacrifices made for the freedom of the country, we will realise the value of freedom. Hence, every person in the country must join in these efforts,” he said.

