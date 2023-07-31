Probe international conspiracy angle, MP Home Minister tells police in Anju's travel to Pakistan case

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra asked the state police to probe Anju Thomas's travel to Pakistan, an Indian woman who crossed borders to marry a Facebook friend suspecting conspiracy.

“The way she (Anju) is being welcomed in Pakistan and big gifts being handed to her, raises the suspicion of some kind of international conspiracy behind the entire matter. The MP police’s special branch has been asked to probe the entire matter on six points, which will cover all possible aspects of her travel to Pakistan,” Mishra said in Bhopal on Monday.

Anju reportedly changed her name to Fatima after her marriage to her Facebook friend Nasrullah and her religious conversion to Islam.

Importantly, a Pakistani businessman, Mohsin Khan Abbasi (CEO of Pak Star Group of Companies) has reportedly gifted a massive swathe of land and PKR 50,000 to Anju for “embracing Islam” and for starting a new married life.

Anju married Arvind Kumar in 2007 and has two kids (a 14-year-old daughter and a five-year-old son). She recently travelled to Pakistan on a month-long Visa and reportedly married her Facebook friend Nasrullah after converting to Islam.

Meanwhile, Anju’s father Gaya Prasad said, “Leaving a loving husband and two kids back in India to marry a friend in Pakistan is inexcusable. She is dead for me now, I’ll never ever appeal to our country’s government to bring her back, let her die there (in Pakistan) only. She has long been mentally disturbed, owing to which I hardly had any relations with her. But after what she has done now, she is dead for me,” Anju’s father Gaya Prasad told journalists in Gwalior.

According to reports from the Gwalior district, Anju’s uncle is employed with a central paramilitary force in the Gwalior district only.

Anju originally hails from Bauna village in the Tekanpur area of MP’s Gwalior district and was married in Alwar (Rajasthan) in 2007. Her father Gaya Prasad has been living in Bauna village of Gwalior district for the last four decades.

