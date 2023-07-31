Home Nation

Sena MLA faces flak over misogynistic remarks about Uddhav-led party's Rajya Sabha member

Pawar recalled how previous governments helped in the preservation of ancient art and culture, literature and history.

Published: 31st July 2023 09:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2023 09:14 AM   |  A+A-

Shiv Sena spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi

Shiv Sena spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A Shiv Sena MLA has come in for flak over his misogynistic remarks against Rajya Sabha member Priyanka Chaturvedi, who belongs to the Uddhav Thackeray-led group.

The Eknath Shinde-led party's MLA Sanjay Shirsat claimed that Chaturvedi was sent to Rajya Sabha by Aaditya Thackeray because of her beauty.

Shirsat said former MP Chandrakant Khaire, who belongs to the Uddhav Thackeray faction, had told him this.

Slamming Shirsat, Chaturvedi on Sunday called him a traitor who sold his soul and integrity.

"I don't need a traitor to tell me what I look like and why I'm where I am, she tweeted. Shirsat has displayed his sick views on politics and women", she added.

Aaditya Thackeray told reporters that Shirsat has a rotten mind and has realised his worth. I don't know how people with such a rotten mindset have survived in politics, he said.

Priyanka Chaturvedi joined the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena in 2019 after leaving the Congress, where she served as a national spokesperson.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Priyanka Chaturvedi misogynistic remarks Uddhav Thackeray Sanjay Shirsat Aaditya Thackeray
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp