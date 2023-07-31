'Shame that PM goes on foreign trips but not to Manipur': Mamata in West Bengal assembly

Home Nation

The West Bengal Assembly witnessed a ruckus as the ruling TMC tabled a Manipur violence resolution seeking discussion over the violence in the Northeastern state. 

Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari with other BJP MLAs stage a walkout from the assembly over rising dengue cases. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: West Bengal passed a motion condemning the Manipur ethnic violence in the Assembly amid strong opposition by the opposition BJP on Monday. 

The opposition staged a walkout of the House, for the second time on the same day, protesting against the TMC's move. 

During the first half of the session, BJP MLAs walked out of the floor after their demand for an adjournment motion and discussion on the dengue outbreak in the state was not entertained by the Speaker.

Mamata Banerjee condemned the Union government's inactions and hit out at the PM saying, “If you cannot restore peace in Manipur, give us the responsibility to do it. If you seek our opinion, we can also help you."

“It is a matter of shame that the Prime Minister can go on foreign trips but can’t go to Manipur,” said Mamata in her speech.”

Referring to the jibe that Modi recently took at the oppositions alliance National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) comparing the opposition’s front with the East India Company and Indian Mujahideen, Mamata said, “India is a country and INDIA will exist. The BJP will turn into a company soon.”

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said the discussion was illegal as the matter is sub-judice. “We will move court against this illegal decision in Manipur. This is against the ethos of federal structure,” he alleged.

The BJP MLAs raised a hue and cry on the floor over the issue of alleged atrocities against women in West Bengal and during the recently concluded panchayat polls. But the speaker did not grant their motion to discuss the issue.

On Monday a team of the National Commission for Women (NCW), led by chairperson Rekha Sharma, reached Kolkata and visited Panchla in Howrah where a woman was allegedly assaulted and stripped during the rural polls.

“It is the job of the police to conduct a probe into the serious allegation. The woman should have been placed before a magistrate for recording her statement under the provision of 164 under CrPC which is yet to be done. We will mention our findings in our report to the concerned authorities,” she said.

