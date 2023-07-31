Home Nation

Sharad Pawar to attend event to honour PM Modi in Pune

In fact, Pawar later said it was he who helped Tilak to get the prime minister’s date for the event.

Published: 31st July 2023 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2023 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

Sharad Pawar, PM Modi. (Photo | PTI)

FILE - NCP Chief Sharad Pawar, PM Modi. (Photo | PTI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI:  Amid reports that both factions of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) will join the BJP-led governments in Maharashtra and the Centre, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar is set to be the chief guest at an event in Pune where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be conferred with Lokmanya Tilak National Award. 

Earlier, Rohit Tilak, great grand-son of Bal Gangadhar Tilak and the vice president of the Tilak Smarak Mandir Trust, which organises the award, said Pawar has confirmed that he will preside over the event. In fact, Pawar later said it was he who helped Tilak to get the prime minister’s date for the event.  

Modi is being conferred the award in recognition of his “supreme leadership” and for “awakening the feeling of patriotism among citizens”. Meanwhile, Opposition parties hit out at Pawar saying while he is helping the Opposition alliance, INDIA, take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, he himself is attending as chief guest in a function where Modi will be praised.

“We really failed in understanding the Pawar’s politics. Actually. He should drop his decision to attend as chief guest in the event in which Modi will be conferred with Lokmanya Tilak National Award,” a senior Congress leader said, adding it is “not a good optics” by Pawar at this juncture.  

Interestingly, the NCP faction led by Pawar will join the Congress and social activists in showing the black flag to Modi during his Pune visit over his silence on the violence in Manipur.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narendra ModiNCPNDASharad PawarAjit PawarNCP Civil War
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp