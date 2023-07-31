Home Nation

Two youths swept away by Sutlej floodwaters in custody of Pak Rangers

According to sources,  two youth were yesterday swept away to Pakistan in Sutlej river from near Ginniwala village in Ferozepur district of Punjab.

Published: 31st July 2023 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2023 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

Army personnel during a flood relief and rescue operation in the Haryana, Punjab Chandigarh after flood-like sitituation in these areas following heavy monsoon rains. (Photo | PTI)

FILE - Army personnel during a flood relief and rescue operation in Punjab, used for representational purposes only. (Photo | PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH:  Two youths were swept away to Pakistan by the floodwaters of the Sutlej river. This is the second such incident within a week as a middle-aged deaf person was also swept away to the neighbouring country earlier. The Pakistani Rangers have told the Border Security Force (BSF) the two youths are in the custody of Pakistan.

According to sources, two youths were yesterday swept away to Pakistan in the Sutlej river from near Ginniwala village in the Ferozepur district of Punjab. After inquiries by the security agencies, it was found that they belonged to a village in the Jagroan area of the Ludhiana district. They have been identified as Rattan Pal and Harvinder Singh.

The 182 battalions of the BSF guard this area on the Indo-Pak International border. “A flag meeting of the BSF and Pakistani Rangers took place in which this information was shared and further investigations are on,’’ said a senior officer, adding that the officials are talking to the families of these youth. 

The officers are tightlipped about this issue. Security agencies are investigating how two youths from a place near Ludhiana were swept away to a neighbouring country from the international border in Ferozepur. As per IMD, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana are expected to receive a fresh spell of heavy rain next week. A yellow alert for August 2 and 3 has been issued.  

Earlier, a middle age deaf person, who has a tattoo on one of his arms, was swept away in the Sutlej river and was later found in the Kasur district of the Punjab province by Pakistan Rangers.  The ranger shared the photo and video of the person with BSF at the Ganda Singh Wala post adjacent to the Husseniwala border.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
pakistanPunjab floods
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp