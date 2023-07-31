Two youths swept away by Sutlej floodwaters in custody of Pak Rangers

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Two youths were swept away to Pakistan by the floodwaters of the Sutlej river. This is the second such incident within a week as a middle-aged deaf person was also swept away to the neighbouring country earlier. The Pakistani Rangers have told the Border Security Force (BSF) the two youths are in the custody of Pakistan.

According to sources, two youths were yesterday swept away to Pakistan in the Sutlej river from near Ginniwala village in the Ferozepur district of Punjab. After inquiries by the security agencies, it was found that they belonged to a village in the Jagroan area of the Ludhiana district. They have been identified as Rattan Pal and Harvinder Singh.

The 182 battalions of the BSF guard this area on the Indo-Pak International border. “A flag meeting of the BSF and Pakistani Rangers took place in which this information was shared and further investigations are on,’’ said a senior officer, adding that the officials are talking to the families of these youth.

The officers are tightlipped about this issue. Security agencies are investigating how two youths from a place near Ludhiana were swept away to a neighbouring country from the international border in Ferozepur. As per IMD, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana are expected to receive a fresh spell of heavy rain next week. A yellow alert for August 2 and 3 has been issued.

Earlier, a middle age deaf person, who has a tattoo on one of his arms, was swept away in the Sutlej river and was later found in the Kasur district of the Punjab province by Pakistan Rangers. The ranger shared the photo and video of the person with BSF at the Ganda Singh Wala post adjacent to the Husseniwala border.

