Rajasthan tussle: Pilot says won t compromise on his demands from Gehlot government

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: Two days after a reconciliation meeting at Congress chief Mallikarjan Kharge’s house, Sachin Pilot’s attitude towards his demands is unchanged. He made it clear that there will be no compromise on the three demands that he placed at the conclusion of his padayatra on May 15.

The three demands are: Students who suffered during the competitive exam on account of the paper leak should be compensated with financial assistance, the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) should be dissolved and reoriented to secure the future of the youth and a high-level probe instituted on alleged graft cases during former chief minister Vasundhara Raje’s tenure.

Pilot reminded the Gehlot government of the ultimatum, saying that the commitments made to the youth on a public platform are not hot air. It was expected that the party leadership’s efforts in Delhi to bring about peace in the Rajasthan Congress will begin to manifest in the statements and body language of CM Ashok Gehlot and former Deputy CM Sachin Pilot. During his one-day visit to his constituency Tonk on Wednesday, Pilot seemed to lack the aggressive attitude he showed in the past few months.

“I want to say there was loot during the BJP rule. It is about getting justice for the youth. It is not possible to compromise on that. I hope that what I said on May 15, the government will act on them soon. I am waiting,” he said.

On Monday, Gehlot and Pilot were brought together in the presence of Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and party

general secretary KC Venugopal. However, no public announcement was made on a specific formula.

