Bengal job scene: Over 35k applicants for 445 contractual positions

Pranab Mondal By

Express News Service

KOLKATA: Mohammad Akher (name changed) dreamt of teaching students in a school after he cleared school service examination (SSC) five years ago. However, he is now among more than 35,000 applicants who queued up for the one-year contractual government job that includes catching snakes and cutting grass with scissors, instead of chalk and duster.

Reflecting the sorry state of job opportunities in Bengal, more than 35,000 applicants, mostly with higher education qualifications, filled up the form for the post of 445 Bana Sahayak, temporary recruitment by the forest department. Though the department mentioned Class VIII pass as eligibility, thousands of graduate and postgraduate candidates applied for the job which offers Rs 10,000 per month. Many applicants chose to take the SSC examination as they are yet to receive appointment letters as a school teachers.

Youths who applied for temporary jobs will be recruited in Nadia, Murshidabad, Malda, North and South Dinajpur, Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar districts. “Examinations for government jobs have come to a halt. In many cases, getting a job without having a political connection is not possible. Besides, even after clearing exams, receiving appointment letters take many years. I have no other option than to apply for this one-year contractual job,” said Akher, a postgraduate.

In the government notification, it has been clearly mentioned: “The post is purely temporary and contractual. The incumbent will not have any claim to any service benefits provided to permanent employees of the Government of West Bengal. The engagement shall be for one year initially. The incumbent may be continued to be engaged on an annual basis on the recommendation of the Head of the Office where engaged.”

