Home Nation

Hindu side’s plea to worship in Gyanvapi maintainable: HC

A plea filed by five Hindu women seeking the right to regularly worship deities in the Gyanvapi Masjid complex is maintainable, the Allahabad high court ruled on Wednesday.

Published: 01st June 2023 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2023 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

Gyanvapi_Mosque

File photo of the Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi. (Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: A plea filed by five Hindu women seeking the right to regularly worship deities in the Gyanvapi Masjid complex is maintainable, the Allahabad high court ruled on Wednesday, dismissing a petition challenging a lower court order that allowed proceedings in the case to go ahead.

The bench of Justice J J Munir had reserved its judgment after hearing both parties at length on December 24, 2022. The order came in a revision petition filed by Anjuman Intezamia Masjid (Gyanvapi mosque management committee) in October 2022 against the Varanasi district court’s order of September 12, 2022. 

District Judge A K Vishwesha dismissed the mosque committee’s objection under Order 7 Rule 11 of CPC. The judge observed the suit of the Hindu women plaintiffs was not barred by the Places of Worship (Special Provision) Act, 1991, the Waqf Act, 1995 and UP Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Act-1983, as was being claimed by the mosque committee. 

In their plea for the right to worship Goddess Shringar Gauri in the Gyanvapi complex located next to Kashi Vishwanath temple, the women said the mosque was once a temple, which was demolished during Emperor Aurangzeb’s rule. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Allahabad court Gyanvapi mosque
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp